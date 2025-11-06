Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Packers in a playoff rematch on Monday night

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Green Bay for a playoff rematch on Monday night.

A national audience will see the defending Super Bowl champions try to push — or tush push — their way to another victory. It was the Packers who submitted the initial, and ultimately unsuccessful, proposal to the NFL to ban Philadelphia's version of the quarterback sneak.

Since the Eagles (6-2) last played a game on Oct. 26, they added a few players on defense, including edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and cornerback Michael Carter II.

Hurts and the passing offense got going in the last two games. They'll face a familiar opponent in a new uniform for the first time when Micah Parsons lines up.

The inconsistent Packers are coming off a home loss to Carolina and they lost tight end Tucker Kraft for the season. They'll need Jordan Love and Parsons at their best to win this one.

Green Bay (5-2-1) is a 2 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pro Picks likes an upset with Hurts scoring on a tush push, of course, to win it.

Denver opened Week 10 with a 10-7 victory over Las Vegas.

UPSET SPECIAL: EAGLES: 27-24

Line: Lions minus 8

A playoff rematch that lost its luster because the Commanders are struggling and Jayden Daniels is injured. Washington spoiled Detroit's 15-win season last year with a stunning upset in the divisional round. The Lions are coming off a home loss to Minnesota. They've won and covered 12 straight games following a loss.

BEST BET: LIONS: 30-17

Line: Colts minus 6 1/2

A missed kick cost the Falcons another game last week so they signed a new kicker. Meanwhile, the Colts got two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. Drake London vs. Gardner should be a fantastic matchup. Indianapolis has to eliminate turnovers after a mistake-filled loss to the Steelers. Favorites are 39-14-1 in international games, 34-20 ATS.

COLTS: 23-20

Line: Bills minus 9 1/2

After beating the Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Bills can't overlook the lowly Dolphins with a matchup vs. Tampa Bay up next. Several trends favor Miami covering the spread. The Dolphins are 10-2 straight up and 9-3 ATS with Tua Tagovailoa in the second straight game at home or later. But this is a Dolphins team that needs a massive overhaul.

BILLS: 30-17

Line: Panthers minus 5 1/2

Tyler Shough's first NFL start didn't go well for the woeful Saints, who are 1-8 for the first time since going 1-15 in 1980. Carolina's 16-13 win at Lambeau Field was the best win for the franchise in Dave Canales' 1 1/2 seasons as coach. Rico Dowdle has been running wild for the Panthers, who have lost 10 straight games as a favorite.

PANTHERS: 23-16

Line: Jaguars minus 1

The Jaguars already surpassed their win total from last season. They added wide receiver Jakobi Meyers this week to give Trevor Lawrence another playmaker. The Texans won't have C.J. Stroud this week due to a concussion so it'll be Davis Mills. But they have the NFL's stingiest defense, giving up the fewest points and yards per game.

TEXANS: 17-16

Line: Bears minus 4 1/2

Jaxson Dart is a bright spot for the Giants, who've lost three in a row since a dominant upset over Philadelphia. Losing Cam Skattebo sucked the life out of the team. The defense has allowed more than 425 yards rushing in the past two games. The Bears had 283 on the ground last week and scored 47. Caleb Williams is 3-0 straight up and ATS at home against teams that allow 27 or more points per game.

BEARS: 29-20

Line: Ravens minus 4

Lamar Jackson came back last week and played like a two-time MVP. He's lost two in a row against the NFC since starting 23-1. J.J. McCarthy also returned last week and played well in a surprising win at Detroit. The Ravens are 8-2 straight up and ATS with Jackson in games coming off extended rest.

RAVENS: 30-23

Line: Browns minus 2 1/2

Both teams are coming off a bye and would be better off going straight to 2026. The Jets traded their two best defensive players, Gardner and Quinnen Williams. It would be typical Jets to win just enough games to lose the No. 1 pick in the draft.

BROWNS: 19-17

Line: Buccaneers minus 2 1/2

Drake Maye is playing at an MVP level and the Patriots have won six in a row. They have the best run defense in the NFL and haven't allowed a lead back to get 50 yards. The Buccaneers are back from a bye but the status of several key players remains uncertain. Baker Mayfield is 4-0 straight up as a favorite off a bye.

BUCCANEERS: 23-20

Line: Seahawks minus 7

Jacoby Brissett gets another start for Arizona after an impressive performance at Dallas on Monday night. The Seahawks have won eight straight over the Cardinals. They got another playmaker for Sam Darnold, acquiring wideout Rashid Shaheed this week. Since 2021, teams going to Seattle on short rest are 7-1 straight up and against the spread.

SEAHAWKS: 24-19

Line: Rams minus 4

The 49ers pulled off a stunning upset in Los Angeles in Week 5 despite missing more than half of their offensive starters. But the Rams have won three in a row and look like Super Bowl contenders with Matthew Stafford playing his best ball and a stout defense. The 49ers are 1-14 ATS following their last 15 wins.

RAMS: 26-21

Line: Chargers minus 2 1/2

Aaron Rodgers is playing efficient ball at age 41 and the Steelers humbled the Colts last week, forcing six turnovers on defense. The Chargers lost Joe Alt, another standout tackle gone for the season. Somehow they have to protect Justin Herbert. They have covered five straight prime-time games with Herbert.

CHARGERS: 24-20

Last week: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 7-7.

Overall: Straight up: 96-38-1. Against spread: 69-65-1.

Prime-time: Straight up: 17-14-1. Against spread: 13-19.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-2. Against spread: 6-3.

Upset Special: Straight up: 6-3. Against spread: 6-3.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

