Tucker, Bichette, Schwarber among 13 to get $22 million qualifying offers from former teams

NEW YORK — Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette and Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber were among 13 players who received $22,025,000 qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as baseball's free agent market opened for negotiations with all clubs.

San Diego right-handers Dylan Cease and Michael King also received the offers, as did New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz, Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen, New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham, Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, Philadelphia pitcher Ranger Suárez, Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres, Houston left-hander Framber Valdez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff.

Players have until Nov. 18 to accept.

Among the free agents who didn't receive qualifying offers were Boston right-hander Lucas Giolito, Seattle infielder Jorge Polanco and Yankees reliever Devin Williams.

If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before next July's amateur draft, his former club receives draft pick compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B. The placement depends on the amount of the new contract and the revenue-sharing and luxury tax status of the team losing the player.

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only 14 of 144 offers have been accepted.

A free agent can be given a qualifying offer only if he has been with the same team continuously since opening day and has never received a qualifying offer before.

Free agents ineligible for qualifying offers included New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, Boston third baseman Alex Bregman, Cincinnati pitcher Nick Martinez and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

A total of 175 players became free agents in the five days following the World Series.

Among decisions Thursday:

— Atlanta exercised an $18 million option on left-hander Chris Sale and a $7 million option on second baseman Ozzie Albies while declining options on pitchers Pierce Johnson and Tyler Kinley;

—The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers exercised a $10 million option on third baseman Max Muncy and a $3.55 million option on reliever Alex Vesia;

— Polanco declined a $6 million player option;

— Infielder Justin Turner became a free agent after the Cubs declined a $10 million mutual option, and Chicago agreed to a $6.5 million, one-year contract to retain right-hander Colin Rea;

—Pitchers Paul Sewald and José Urquidy became free agents after the Detroit Tigers declined options;

— Shortstop Trevor Story declined to exercise his right to opt out of his contract, keeping $55 million in salary for the final two seasons of his $140 million, six-year deal with Boston;

— Left-hander John Means' $6 million option was declined by Cleveland, allowing the pitcher to become a free agent as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery;

— Tampa Bay declined an $11 million option on Pete Fairbanks, allowing the closer to become a free agent, and exercised an $11.5 million option on infielder Brandon Lowe.

