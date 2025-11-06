36-year-old man dead after being hit by train in Provo

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Updated - Nov. 6, 2025 at 5:04 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 6, 2025 at 1:23 p.m.

 
PROVO — A 36-year-old man is dead after being hit by a train on Thursday near 600 S. Freedom Boulevard in Provo.

Janna-Lee Holland, a spokeswoman for the Provo Police Department, said the man was hit about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to a press release, detectives confirmed that arm barriers at the railroad stop were down, crossing lights were flashing and the audible alarm was activated at the time of the incident.

"The pedestrian went around the barrier but did not appear to see the Union Pacific train coming," Holland said in the release.

At this time, police say the incident appears to be an accident and not intentional.

Freedom Boulevard was closed for over two hours during the investigation, but Holland said it had reopened by 1 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing, with Union Pacific and the train conductor cooperating.

The man's identity has not been released.

This story may be updated.

