Salt Lake City strikes deal to bring lost after-school programs back to west side

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city has reached an agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake to restore after-school programs on the city's west side, months after the services closed.

Salt Lake City secured a "collaborative partnership" with the volunteer organization, in which the YouthCity Fairpark K-6 after-school program — overseen by the city's youth and families division — moved its operations into the Lied Boys & Girls Club, 464 S. Concord Street.

"Every child deserves a safe, enriching place to go after school, and every parent deserves the peace of mind that brings," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a statement on Thursday. "I'm grateful to the Boys & Girls Clubs for their collaboration and commitment to keeping this building — and its purpose — alive for our west side."

The Lied Boys & Girls Club had been closed since August, creating a blow for families in the Glendale and Poplar Grove neighborhoods. A message on its website read that it would remain closed for the 2025-2026 school year and "until additional funding sources are secured."

Officials noted that the closure was "felt deeply across our organization," as the building has been a beloved fixture in the community. It's viewed by the organization and city as both a "lifesaver" for working parents and a "safe haven" for children.

Finding ways to ensure families still had "access to safe, enriching environments" for their children after school has been a priority since the closure, said Amanda Ree Gardner, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake. She believes partnering with YouthCity is a "creative and compassionate solution" to offer that.

"Moreover, it's an example of how public entities and community-based organizations can work together to find creative solutions that meet the needs of the kids and families in our neighborhoods," she added.

Services resumed last week and will remain in place through the end of the school year. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake officials say they're still seeking ways to retain programs in the Glendale neighborhood beyond the school year. In the meantime, both the city and the company are happy to have found a short-term solution.

"Together, we're providing kids with a supportive and safe environment where they can connect and learn new skills," said Elizabeth Rich, director of the city's youth and family division.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake has five other locations scattered across Salt Lake and Tooele counties, including in Salt Lake City's Rose Park and Sugar House neighborhoods, as well as spaces in Midvale, Murray and Tooele.