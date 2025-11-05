SLC Puck podcast: Utah's undersized scoring units exposed against Toronto

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have had some tough sledding as of late and SLC Puck host Austin Facer thinks a lot of the issues are matchup and size-related.

Utah's undersized, but highly skilled, forward groups have been overpowered by the strength of bigger opponents, most recently the Toronto Maple Leafs, who defeated the Mammoth Wednesday night 5-3.

Facer feels that failing to address this issue could hold Utah back from making the playoffs or having success in the postseason. He wonders if 6-foot-5 prospect Daniil But, who has been playing well in the minors, might be due for a call-up to help solve Utah's size woes.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.

