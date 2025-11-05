Deer free in Maryland after having a bucket stuck on its head

By JT Moodee Lockman, WJZ via CNN | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 5:29 p.m.

 
A deer has a pumpkin bucket stuck to its face in Baltimore, Md. Wildlife activists said on Wednesday they were able to free the deer from the bucket.

A deer has a pumpkin bucket stuck to its face in Baltimore, Md. Wildlife activists said on Wednesday they were able to free the deer from the bucket. (Joy Mays via WJZ)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A deer in Maryland was freed from a pumpkin bucket on its head on Wednesday.
  • Wildlife activists used drones to track and find the deer in Baltimore County, Maryland.
  • Maryland's Department of Natural Resources urged proper disposal of containers to protect local wildlife.

BALTIMORE, Md. — A deer in Baltimore County, Maryland, that had a pumpkin bucket stuck on its head is now free, according to wildlife activists.

Neighbors in the Carney-Parkville community first raised concerns about the deer's survival last week, seeing it with a blue plastic bucket covering its mouth and nose.

Bob Swensen, a longtime volunteer with Lost Animal Resource Group and First Response Drone Pet Search & Rescue, became involved in the effort to help the deer. His group used a drone to help track and locate the animal.

Swensen and other volunteers planned to help corral the deer and remove the bucket. However, this week, he said the deer was seen without the bucket on its head. It's unclear if the animal freed itself or got help from other wildlife workers.

According to Swensen, a volunteer saw the deer while using a drone. Two adult deer and another young one were also seen nearby.

The drone captured footage of the animal with marks where the bucket strap was stuck. The volunteers identified the deer by its nubby antlers and the color of its coat.

Volunteers also noticed that an adult deer was licking the nubby-antlered deer around his head and neck, something they said is unusual for a deer of an older age.

The volunteers have not found the bucket and said the deer did not have any markings indicating the wildlife experts were involved.

Swensen and his group became involved in the effort to help the deer about four days after neighbors first raised concerns. The group did research to find out where the deer were sleeping and eating. They put out food for the deer and worked to determine their patterns.

"This has been an amazing adventure to learn about and fall in love and help a wild deer," Swensen said. "We have met so many wonderful people in our journey, and we are so thankful to know all of you. We appreciate the support because we couldn't have done this without you."

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service was also involved in the rescue effort. Staff tried several times to locate and help the deer, saying it was highly mobile.

DNR urged residents to pick up and properly dispose of empty containers, as they can be attractive yet dangerous to wildlife.

Marylanders can report sick, injured or distressed wildlife to DNR by calling 410-260-8888.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent U.S. stories

Related topics

EnvironmentU.S.
JT Moodee Lockman, WJZ via CNN
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  