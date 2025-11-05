Deer free in Maryland after having a bucket stuck on its head

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BALTIMORE, Md. — A deer in Baltimore County, Maryland, that had a pumpkin bucket stuck on its head is now free, according to wildlife activists.

Neighbors in the Carney-Parkville community first raised concerns about the deer's survival last week, seeing it with a blue plastic bucket covering its mouth and nose.

Bob Swensen, a longtime volunteer with Lost Animal Resource Group and First Response Drone Pet Search & Rescue, became involved in the effort to help the deer. His group used a drone to help track and locate the animal.

Swensen and other volunteers planned to help corral the deer and remove the bucket. However, this week, he said the deer was seen without the bucket on its head. It's unclear if the animal freed itself or got help from other wildlife workers.

According to Swensen, a volunteer saw the deer while using a drone. Two adult deer and another young one were also seen nearby.

The drone captured footage of the animal with marks where the bucket strap was stuck. The volunteers identified the deer by its nubby antlers and the color of its coat.

Volunteers also noticed that an adult deer was licking the nubby-antlered deer around his head and neck, something they said is unusual for a deer of an older age.

The volunteers have not found the bucket and said the deer did not have any markings indicating the wildlife experts were involved.

Swensen and his group became involved in the effort to help the deer about four days after neighbors first raised concerns. The group did research to find out where the deer were sleeping and eating. They put out food for the deer and worked to determine their patterns.

"This has been an amazing adventure to learn about and fall in love and help a wild deer," Swensen said. "We have met so many wonderful people in our journey, and we are so thankful to know all of you. We appreciate the support because we couldn't have done this without you."

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service was also involved in the rescue effort. Staff tried several times to locate and help the deer, saying it was highly mobile.

DNR urged residents to pick up and properly dispose of empty containers, as they can be attractive yet dangerous to wildlife.

Marylanders can report sick, injured or distressed wildlife to DNR by calling 410-260-8888.