Woman killed in crash on I-215 near Salt Lake airport

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 1:42 p.m.

 
Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigate the scene of a fatal car crash near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, by the Salt Lake City International Airport, on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigate the scene of a fatal car crash near the I-215 and I-80 interchange, by the Salt Lake City International Airport, on Wednesday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

2 photos
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed in a car crash near the I-215 and I-80 interchange by the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

A Chevrolet SUV was driving north on I-215 near the I-80 interchange when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

The woman driving the car died in the crash, and a male passenger suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Their identities have not been released.

Two right lanes on I-215 will be shut down until about 3 p.m. as police conduct an investigation, Alexander said.

This story may be updated.

Photos

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL.com. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  