Woman killed in crash on I-215 near Salt Lake airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was killed in a car crash near the I-215 and I-80 interchange by the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday.

A Chevrolet SUV was driving north on I-215 near the I-80 interchange when, for an unknown reason, it left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said.

The woman driving the car died in the crash, and a male passenger suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Their identities have not been released.

Two right lanes on I-215 will be shut down until about 3 p.m. as police conduct an investigation, Alexander said.

