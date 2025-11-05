Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to undergo shoulder surgery and miss rest of season

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 1:03 p.m.

 
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Anna Fuder)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler will miss the rest of the season with a left shoulder injury that will require surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

Kessler will have a procedure to repair a labral tear on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Kessler was off to a strong start in five games this season, averaging 14.4 points on 70.3% shooting to go with 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He had even added an accurate 3-point shot to his arsenal, hitting 6 of 8 this season after having made just 11 of 56 in his first three seasons.

He opened this season with 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting, nine rebounds and four blocks in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 25 points and 11 rebounds two games later in a win over the Phoenix Suns.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  