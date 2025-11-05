Skate, lights, merry nights: Downtown Daybreak's Winter Village

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan is a place you can't miss this holiday season.

A new holiday tradition begins as Downtown Daybreak transforms into a sparkling Winter Village – filled with ice skating, dazzling lights, festive fun, and family-friendly activities all season long.

Join the celebration Friday, Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. for the grand opening of Downtown Daybreak's Winter Village. Here are a handful of the many festive options you'll have there:

Be among the first to ice skate under Downtown Daybreak's dazzling lights.

Enjoy special visits with your favorite holiday characters and real reindeer.

Jazzy holiday sounds performed by a live band.

Moena Cafe, Hires Big H and Megaplex will be giving away free samples to the first 300 guests.

A wonderland experience for the entire family, including the official holiday lighting of America First Square.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak

Ice skating at America First Square

Experience the charm of ice skating beneath dazzling lights at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak. The rink is open seven days a week – bring your own skates or rent a pair on-site.

Tickets are $13 with skates or $8 if you bring your own. It's recommended you purchase your tickets in advance, as they expect to sell out quickly. Discounted group tickets are also available.

Holiday lights at the Ballpark at America First Square

While you're making your winter plans, be sure to buy your tickets to the holiday lights show at the new ballpark. The walk-through light show will transform The Ballpark into something unrecognizable – in the best way.

Visitors can walk the base paths under millions of twinkling lights, explore tunnels and interactive displays and gaze up at a 60-foot Christmas tree synchronized to festive tunes. Every 20 minutes, the outfield will feature choreographed light shows.

For kids and adults who want to linger in the lights a little longer, a nine-hole mini golf course is available to play through, as well as other seasonal fun.

Getting there

Whether you're driving in or riding TRAX, the Winter Village is easily accessible. Those driving in should park in the Commons lot at the intersection of Split Rock Drive and Grandville Avenue.

The TRAX stop for riders is the South Jordan Downtown Station, which is right next to the parking lot. Downtown Daybreak's address is 11098 S. Grandville Avenue South Jordan, UT 84009.

The Downtown Daybreak experience

If you're ice skating or strolling around, treat yourself to something delicious.

Enjoy the new dinner menu at Moena Café, grab a classic burger at Hires Big H, or head to the Megaplex to try their brand-new scratch-made kitchen.

Photo: Downtown Daybreak | Hires Big H

All these spots are perfect for warming up and making the most of your visit to the Winter Village.

Downtown Daybreak continues its season of openings, offering something new every time you stop by.

Delicious restaurants opening soon:

Rockwell Ice Cream.

Naraya by Sawadee Thai.

Nomad Eatery.

Jolley's Corner.

Red Iguana.

The Larry H. & Gail Miller Arts Center is also making its debut soon.

Even if you don't live in or near Downtown Daybreak, all are welcome and there's always something fun going on.

To see the latest happenings in Downtown Daybreak, visit their website.