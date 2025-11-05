Road rage case leads to investigation of stolen gun

SALT LAKE CITY — A man arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident may lead to a bigger investigation as detectives try to trace the man's stolen gun.

Travis Lorenz, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of aggravated assault, theft of a gun, threatening to use a weapon in a fight, and being under 21 and carrying a concealed firearm. All the alleged charges come with road rage penalty enhancements.

On Tuesday, a driver reported to Salt Lake City police that he may have accidentally cut off another driver, and the other driver responded by throwing something at his vehicle and then pulling up beside it.

"The driver of that vehicle then pointed a small black handgun at the victim and said 'use your turn signal next time,'" according to a police booking affidavit.

The man with the gun drove off, but the victim was able to get a license plate number.

The car was registered to Lorenz, who lives in West Jordan. Police responded to the residence and questioned Lorez, who claimed he threw a marker at the other vehicle after it cut him off, according to the affidavit.

"When the other vehicle pulled alongside (Lorenz, he) admitted to brandishing the firearm so that the other driver could see it. (Lorenz) stated that they did not point the gun at the other person," the affidavit states.

Lorenz claimed that he keeps the gun unloaded in the center console of his car. Detectives found an unloaded gun in the center console of the car, according to the affidavit.

"After running the serial number on the firearm, it was discovered that it was reported stolen out of Utah County. (Lorenz) stated that (he) bought it from a drug dealer who sells 'a lot of illegal stuff,'" the affidavit states.

He then allegedly told police that "there could be bodies on that gun and then that falls back on me," police stated.

As of Wednesday, Salt Lake City police said the investigation into whether the gun had been used in any other crimes was still ongoing.