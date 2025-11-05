Tennis great Venus Williams plans to start 33rd straight pro season in Auckland in January

By The Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 5, 2025 at 5:44 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 5, 2025 at 4:49 a.m.

 
FILE - Venus Williams speaks during a ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium between matches during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in New York.

FILE - Venus Williams speaks during a ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium between matches during the women's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Tennis great Venus Williams plans to play for a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.

Organizers of the ASB Classic in New Zealand said Wednesday that the 45-year-old Williams would feature at their Jan. 5-11 event.

It suggests the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion is preparing for the Australian Open later that month, a tournament she has twice lost in the final.

Williams made her pro tournament debut in 1994 in Oakland, California and has played at least two WTA events in each season since, the tour said.

She last played in singles at the U.S. Open in August, losing in three sets to 11th-seeded Karolina Muchova in the first round.

Ranked No. 570, Williams is five years older than the next oldest ranked players, Naoko Eto and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  