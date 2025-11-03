Driver with DUI history arrested in connection with fatal crash with motorcyclist

TAYLORSVILLE — A man with a history of being arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence was arrested again on Sunday in connection with a fatal crash with a motorcyclist.

Dennis Kilgore, 48, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, failing to remain at the scene of an accident with injury, driving on a suspended license, being an alcohol restricted driver and not having an interlock device in his car.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Avalanche ran into the back of a motorcycle near 5400 South and 1500 West. Both vehicles were eastbound when Kilgore came up behind the rider at a high rate of speed and slammed into the back of him, according to Taylorsville police. Mauricio Rojo, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The bumper of the suspect vehicle with its license plate was also left at the scene," a police booking affidavit states. "A witness to the accident followed the Avalanche to a neighborhood in Murray where the suspect had traveled approximately 1 mile away from the crash scene."

The witness also took a picture of the driver, Kilgore, according to the affidavit.

"Kilgore then exited the Avalanche and got into another vehicle. The witness was able to follow the secondary vehicle and lead officers to its location, where Kilgore was taken into custody," the affidavit states.

Police say Kilgore called a ride-share service after the crash and got into another vehicle. When officers caught up with Kilgore, "they noted signs of impairment to include slurred speech. Even hours after his detainment, I walked into a hospital room where Mr. Kilgore was located and I also noted a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage," the arresting officer noted.

Investigators discovered that Kilgore rear-ended another vehicle near 5400 South and 2700 West prior to hitting the motorcycle, the affidavit alleges. "Witnesses also reported Mr. Kilgore was unable to maintain his lane of travel. A passenger in the first accident reported minor injuries."

Police say Kilgore has four previous DUI arrests since 2021 and his license status "is currently 'revoked alcohol offense.'

"Kilgore has shown a blatant disregard for his inability to drive and continues to drive under the influence," the affidavit says.