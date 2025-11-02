SLC Puck podcast: Mammoth set to face former teammates Doan, Kesselring

By KSL.com Sports | Posted - Nov. 2, 2025 at 11:25 p.m.

 
SALT LAKE CITY — After taking Halloween weekend off, the Utah Mammoth got back on the ice and fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.

SLC Puck host Austin Facer observed Utah's top-six forward groups struggling with Tampa Bay's physical game plan, but was encouraged by the strong effort from the third and fourth lines.

Over the weekend, the Mammoth seemed to enjoy the holiday season, taking all kinds of couples' Halloween costume pictures and spending some time talking football on ESPN's "College GameDay." Now, it's back to work and back to the road as the team departs for a four-game stretch away from home.

SLC Puck! is a twice-weekly podcast on Utah's hockey scene hosted by local hockey expert Austin Facer. You can subscribe to SLC Puck's YouTube channel here.

