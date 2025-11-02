Locals in the NFL: Bills got best of Chiefs, and 2 former Utes were at the center of it

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — With plenty of eyes on the star quarterbacks in Sunday's Week 9 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, it was a pair of former Utah players who stole the show — and possibly the win — for the Bills.

Cole Bishop had a team-high seven tackles and four passes defended, and fellow Utes alum Dalton Kincaid caught a 23-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive as Buffalo pulled past Kansas City 28-21 in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen was spectacular, completing 23-of-26 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two scores. But perhaps his most critical pass was a 23-yard touchdown to a wide-open Kincaid with eight minutes left in the first quarter, capping an 11-play, 84-yard opening drive.

Defensively, the Bills held Kansas City without a second-half touchdown until Kareem Hunt's 2-yard run to open the fourth quarter. But Buffalo held on, limiting the Chiefs to 79 yards on the ground and 3-of-13 on third downs.

One of those missed third downs came just before halftime, when Bishop broke up a pass intended for Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone. That left the Chiefs to settle for Harrison Butker's 19-yard field goal and gave the Bills a 21-13 halftime advantage that would ultimately help prove to be the difference.

"It feels good. Guys were fired up; I was fired up," Bishop said after the game. "To be able to get off the field was huge."

He earned the respect of his coach, too.

"I felt Cole out there," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "He was making big plays; you could sense his speed. He was popping some people out there. That's the maturity of a young player who is taking steps in the right direction — and it's because of his preparation, more than anything."

Here's a look at how other former Utah college and high school football standouts performed in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Monday Night Football

Arizona vs. Dallas

Cardinals (2-5)

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton High (via Stanford)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Cowboys (3-4-1)

No locals on the active roster

Sunday Night Football

Seattle 38, Washington 14

Seahawks (6-2)

Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made a tackle and recovered a fumble on special teams

Commanders (3-6)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State : Starting linebacker had seven tackles and a tackle for loss

: Starting linebacker had seven tackles and a tackle for loss Matt Gay, K, Utah/UVU/Orem High: Converted three PATs

Sunday afternoon

Chicago 47, Cincinnati 42

Bears (5-3)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon): Starting linebacker made one tackle on defense, one on special teams

Bengals (3-6)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU: Punted one time for 53 yards, which was downed inside the 20

Minnesota 27, Detroit 24

Vikings (4-4)

No locals on the active roster

Lions (5-3)

Sione Vaki, RB, Utah : Reserve running back had 1.5 tackles on special teams

: Reserve running back had 1.5 tackles on special teams Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon): Started at right tackle

Carolina 16, Green Bay 13

Panthers (5-4)

No locals on the active roster

Packers (5-2-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Starting quarterback completed 26-of-37 passes for 273 yards and an interception with one sack taken

: Starting quarterback completed 26-of-37 passes for 273 yards and an interception with one sack taken Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury : Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety made one tackle on special teams Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back caught two passes for 24 yards

Denver 18, Houston 15

Broncos (7-2)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah : Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on special teams Karene Reid, LB, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve linebacker also played on special teams

Texans (3-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Reserve tight end caught six passes for game-high 77 yards

New England 24, Atlanta 23

Patriots (7-2)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Starting defensive lineman made two tackles, and played fullback on the first series

Falcons (3-5)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Reserve running back ran for 6 yards on two carries

: Reserve running back ran for 6 yards on two carries Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho): Starting linebacker had five tackles and a quarterback hurry

San Francisco 34, New York 24

49ers (6-3)

No locals on the active roster

Giants (2-7)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Starting quarterback completed 24-of-33 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and a touchdown on eight carries with two sacks taken

Pittsburgh 27, Indianapolis 20

Steelers (5-3)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State): Starting running back ran for 31 yards on 16 carries, including two short touchdowns

Colts (7-2)

No locals on the active roster

Los Angeles 27, Tennessee 20

Chargers (6-3)

Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA): Reserve center also played on special teams

Titans (1-8)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker had six tackles and a 24-yard pick six

Los Angeles 34, New Orleans 10

Rams (6-2)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting receiver caught seven passes for 95 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown before exiting with an injury (ribs)

Saints (1-8)

Michael Davis, CB, BYU : Reserve cornerback also played on special teams

: Reserve cornerback also played on special teams Taysom Hill, TE, BYU : Starting tight end ran for team-high 30 yards on four carries and attempted a pass

: Starting tight end ran for team-high 30 yards on four carries and attempted a pass Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety made two tackles on defense

: Reserve safety made two tackles on defense Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah : Reserve receiver also played on special teams

: Reserve receiver also played on special teams Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Starting receiver caught team-high five passes for 68 yards, returned a punt for nine yards, and returned a kickoff 29 yards

: Starting receiver caught team-high five passes for 68 yards, returned a punt for nine yards, and returned a kickoff 29 yards Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Reserve defensive end had three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit

Jacksonville 30, Las Vegas 29

Jaguars (5-3)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Inactive for Week 9

: Inactive for Week 9 Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Inactive for Week 9

Raiders (2-6)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High : Starting defensive lineman also played on special teams

: Starting defensive lineman also played on special teams Jackson Powers-Johnson, OG, Corner Canyon High (via Oregon): Started at right guard

Buffalo 28, Kansas City 21

Bills (6-2)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Starting safety totaled seven tackles, a tackle for loss and four passes defended

: Starting safety totaled seven tackles, a tackle for loss and four passes defended Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Reserve tight end caught six passes for game-high 101 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on opening drive

: Reserve tight end caught six passes for game-high 101 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown on opening drive Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Punted three times for 126 yards, with two punts downed inside the 20

: Punted three times for 126 yards, with two punts downed inside the 20 Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Inactive for Week 9

: Inactive for Week 9 Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end caught one pass for 18 yards

Chiefs (5-4)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard

: Started at left guard Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Inactive for Week 9

: Inactive for Week 9 Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker shared two tackles on special teams

Thursday Night Football

Baltimore 28, Miami 6

Ravens (3-5)

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Starting linebacker had one tackle for loss in 39 defensive plays

: Starting linebacker had one tackle for loss in 39 defensive plays Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety had four tackles, and forced and recovered a fumble in 62 defensive snaps

Dolphins (2-7)