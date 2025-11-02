Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon

By The Associated Press | Updated - Nov. 2, 2025 at 4:17 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 2, 2025 at 2:11 p.m.

 
Runners in the men's elite division pass through the Bronx borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in New York.

Runners in the men's elite division pass through the Bronx borough during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK — The New York City Marathon made history on Sunday with a course record set in the women's competition and the closest race ever on the men's side, which was decided by a fraction of a second.

Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women's race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds, while compatriot Benson Kipruto won the men's competition in 2:08.40 by edging Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second.

Friends and fans came out to cheer on their loved ones and celebrate.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Photos

The Associated Press

