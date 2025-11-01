Hawkins runs for 4 TDs and North Texas ends Navy's 10-game winning streak 31-17

By The Associated Press | Posted - Nov. 1, 2025 at 1:42 p.m.

 

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

DENTON, Texas — Caleb Hawkins ran for four touchdowns and North Texas beat Navy 31-17 on Saturday, handing the Midshipmen their first loss this season and ending their 10-game winning streak.

Hawkins, a true freshman, rushed for a season-high 197 yards on 33 carries — the rest of the team netted minus-21. Freshman Drew Mestemaker, who threw for a program-record 608 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-20 win over Charlotte last week, was 19-of-24 passing for 234 yards.

Hawkins' 7- and 3-yard scores finished a pair of long North Texas (8-1, 4-1 American Conference) drives. After a failed Navy (7-1, 5-1) onside kick, Hawkins added a 14-yard score for a 21-3 lead. Hawkins' 6-yard score at the end of the third quarter came after a Quinton Hammonds interception and made it 31-17.

Navy's next drive went over five minutes but ended on downs at the North Texas 9 and its final possession ended on another Hammonds interception.

Blake Horvath was 8 of 14 for 80 yards with two interceptions. He rushed for 112 on 19 carries with a TD. Brandon Chatman rushed for the other Navy TD.

Navy is at Notre Dame next Saturday. North Texas has won three straight and plays at UAB on Nov. 15.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  