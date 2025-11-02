Man accused of paying teen girl for sex in Salt Lake

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail for allegedly soliciting sex from a teen girl, and police say there may be other victims.

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man who allegedly paid a teen girl for sex.

And police say the investigation to determine if there are additional victims is ongoing.

Moses Augusto Corrales, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Friday for investigation of human trafficking of a child and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

According to a police booking affidavit, a 15-year-old girl recently disclosed that, in April, she was "paid $300 to have sex with an adult male at a park in Salt Lake City. ... The victim also disclosed that prior to having sex, she had been paid for sending nude photos to the same individual."

Detectives traced the account from which the money originated, and the girl identified Corrales from a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Police also served a search warrant on Corrales' email account and found "multiple messages between the account user and unknown individuals soliciting sexual acts in return for money. The specific sexual acts requested, payment amount, and time limit in the solicitation requests matched the disclosure of what occurred to the victim," the affidavit states. "There were also hotel reservation confirmation messages for 'Moses' as well as 'Mr. Corrales.'"

It was not immediately known if any of those email solicitation requests were also sent to teens. The booking sheet does not provide information on how Corrales initially found the girl he allegedly paid for sex.

