Man convicted in state court for sexually abusing child, filming it

AMERICAN FORK — A Cedar Hills man previously convicted of child sexual abuse charges in federal court was also found guilty in state court last week for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl and filming it.

Brent Richard Johnson, 52, was convicted by a 4th District Court jury on Oct. 23 of three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, first-degree felonies. The jury also determined that Johnson was proven to be in a position of special trust with the victim when the crime occurred.

A girl reported in January 2024 that there was a USB charging wall plug in the restroom at 10024 N. Oak Road West, in Cedar Hills, that had a "camera-like lens" and an SD card slot, police said. When the girl would try to remove it, Johnson would yell at her to leave it, court documents state.

In April 2024, police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they seized multiple devices, located the hidden camera in the bathroom and reported discovering child sexual abuse material. Police said they found three videos of Johnson in 2013 where he was recording himself sexually abusing an 11-year-old child while the girl was sleeping.

Johnson was taken into custody and was charged in 4th District Court with object rape of a child, three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, all first-degree felonies. His charges were amended, however, in October 2024, to just three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

For each convicted charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, Johnson faces 15 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.

In November 2024, Johnson was also indicted on federal charges of production and possession of child sexual abuse material. He was convicted by a federal jury in August for those charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9.