Inmate found dead inside Emery County Jail, officials say

CASTLE DALE, Emery County — An inmate was pronounced dead inside the Emery County Jail, officials announced Wednesday.

The 54–year-old woman was found dead in a shower area, the Emery County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

According to spokesperson Janalee Luke, the woman appeared to died by suicide, but an internal and external investigation into the death is underway to determine the cause.

That determination will ultimately be made by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

"This is a difficult situation, one that we have not had to deal with in the past," Luke said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we are mindful of our staff and other inmates and the emotions they are going through with this situation as well."

The investigation is being handled by an outside agency, Luke said.