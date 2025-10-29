SLC Puck podcast: Mammoth make Cooley franchise cornerstone with massive extension

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with a 6-3 loss to Edmonton on Tuesday.

The next day, however, they made headlines by signing star center Logan Cooley to an eight-year, $80 million extension that will keep the budding superstar in Utah for close to the next decade.

SLC Puck host Austin Facer believes it's obvious that Mammoth management sees Cooley and his linemate Dylan Guenther as the cornerstone pieces to the team's future. That also may complicate matters for another player in need of a contract extension, Nick Schmaltz, who has been red-hot to start the season.

