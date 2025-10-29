Shohei Ohtani could make first MLB relief appearance for Dodgers late in World Series

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani could pitch out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers when the World Series goes back to Toronto this weekend.

Ohtani has never pitched in relief during his major league career. He made a handful of relief appearances in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, mostly as a rookie in 2013.

The two-way superstar did close out Japan's victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, coming out of the bullpen and memorably striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout of Team USA to end it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he hadn't yet spoken to Ohtani about where he fits into the team's pitching plans for the rest of the best-of-seven Series.

"When you're talking about Game 6, potentially Game 7 of the World Series, all hands on deck," Roberts said Wednesday before Game 5. "If he can go, if it makes sense, certainly he would be an option."

Game 6 is Friday at Rogers Centre. If necessary, Game 7 would be Saturday.

The so-called Ohtani Rule on two-way players works differently for starters than relievers. When Ohtani starts on the mound and is replaced, he can remain in the game as the designated hitter. But if he were to start as the DH and then pitch in relief, the Dodgers would lose the DH once Ohtani's pitching appearance ends.

Ohtani was tagged for four runs and six hits in the Dodgers' 6-2 loss Tuesday night to the Blue Jays, who tied the best-of-seven Series at two games apiece. He struck out six and walked one over six-plus innings in his first World Series start.

The right-hander gave up his first homer of the postseason — a two-run shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an 85 mph sweeper — that put Toronto ahead 2-1 in the third.

