Lions sign star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to contract extension through 2030

By The Associated Press | Posted - Oct. 29, 2025 at 5:06 p.m.

 
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) grabs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) by the facemask during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) grabs Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) by the facemask during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on Wednesday to a contract extension through the 2030 season.

The No. 2 overall pick out of Michigan in 2022, Hutchinson has 34 1/2 sacks in 46 career games. He also has 78 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Hutchinson made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and had 7 1/2 sacks in five games last year before he broke his leg. He has six sacks in seven games this season for the Lions (5-2).

Hutchinson currently leads the NFL in pressures generated (48), quarterback hurries (33) and strip-sacks (three) while also tying for the most forced fumbles (four).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  