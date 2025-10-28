Driver arrested after crash kills 3-year-old in Provo, police say

PROVO — A driver has been arrested for investigation of manslaughter after hitting two children in a Provo neighborhood on Tuesday, killing one.

The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. in the Brough Trailer Court, near 860 W. Columbia Lane, said Provo police spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland.

A 3-year-old girl was killed as a result of the collision, and a 4-year-old was injured. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver, who was identified as Nereyda Miranda, had trash bags on the windshield, which police said she had planned to dispose of on her way out of the trailer court, Holland said.

"The two children stood stationary with their father by the side of the road while he was repairing a bike, when the vehicle struck the children," a statement from the police department reads.

Miranda was passing by one of the trailers when she struck the 3-year-old, according to a police booking affidavit. Video footage from a nearby residence shows the vehicle "traveling quickly and then strik(ing) the children."

The surviving child was able to "move partially" out of the way and "only received superficial injuries," the affidavit states.

Police earlier said their investigation indicated the driver did not see the siblings playing in the area.

Miranda was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of manslaughter.

Holland said the police investigation is ongoing.