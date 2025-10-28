Will Klein's improbable journey from Triple-A to World Series hero for the Dodgers

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

LOS ANGELES — No one was more surprised to see Will Klein closing out Game 3 of the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers than the red-bearded relief pitcher.

A week ago, the right-hander was in Arizona throwing to live hitters in a simulated game. Klein, 25, was a late addition to the Dodgers' roster after Tanner Scott wasn't ready to return from injury and Alex Vesia was left off because of personal reasons.

Call it Couch to the World Series.

"It's a complete 180 from where I was earlier this year," Klein said Tuesday, "so it's been, yeah, pretty crazy."

Klein was the ninth and last reliever out of the bullpen in the Dodgers' 18-inning, 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that gave the defending champions a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

He tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball, throwing 72 pitches in the biggest victory of his career. It was the longest outing of his two-year professional career and the most pitches he has thrown since his days at Eastern Illinois University.

"You could tell, even especially that last inning that he threw, he was on fumes," two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell said. "That was just willpower. He got us that win. That's a story he'll have the rest of his life."

Klein pitched eight games last season for the Kansas City Royals and Athletics, compiling an 11.05 ERA. He spent most of this season in Triple-A, first with the Seattle Mariners before getting released and picked up by the Dodgers. He was called up to the major league team in September.

"I played with Will this year in Triple-A," starter-turned-reliever Emmet Sheehan said. "I saw the stuff and how nasty he is and how great of a competitor he is, so it's not a surprise for me."

Klein's cell phone was flooded with 500 messages after the game, and he said about another 500 had since come in.

"I've heard from every coach I've ever had," he said, laughing. "High school, travel, college, probably T-ball. Middle school put a picture up from yesterday in their hallway, so that was cool. Yeah, there's been a lot of support from Bloomington, which has been great."

He is from Bloomington, Indiana — best known for its university and long-time resident, singer-songwriter John Mellencamp.

"He's got a cool house there," Klein said.

Klein had another surreal moment in the postgame clubhouse when 89-year-old Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax offered congratulations and a handshake.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Klein and his wife, Carson, tried to take in what had just happened.

"The weight of it is not going to set in until we're at home after all this is done and we get to reflect about how the year has even gone in itself, let alone being in the World Series, let alone yesterday," he said.

Klein wore a blue T-shirt with 17 imposed over a white Billy goat in a nod to his teammate, Shohei Ohtani, who was the Dodgers starter in Game 4.

How many innings could a tired and sore Klein pitch Tuesday night if needed?

"As many as they need," he said. "Hopefully zero."

