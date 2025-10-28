Salt Lake County health officials warn against eating at unpermitted food stands

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department is issuing a warning about the possible dangers associated with eating at food establishments that do not possess a valid health department food service permit.

In a Tuesday press release, the health department urged people to check that any food vendor, "especially mobile vendors and 'pop-up' food service establishments," that they are considering purchasing food from not only has a permit, but to ensure that the document is in the business's name.

"Food vendors without a permit haven't been inspected and may not follow essential food safety practices like regular hand washing and maintaining food at proper temperatures," said Andrea Gamble, food protection supervisor for the health department's Food Protection Bureau. "Decrease your chances of foodborne illness by confirming that food vendors you visit prominently display a current Salt Lake County Health Department permit on their vehicle, cart or booth."

The health department said that food service permits are specific to each operation and its owners, not to any location or an address, meaning that a "pop-up" food vendor cannot use the permit of another business that occupies the same space at a different time.

A permit must also be obtained when a new owner assumes operations of a permitted establishment, according to the county's website. The new owner must apply for a new permit and pay all applicable fees.

If they (patrons) don't see one, ask if the business has a health department permit; if it does not — don't eat there. –Salt Lake County Health Department statement

Gamble said the presence of a food permit is indication that inspectors make routine visits to the establishment to examine its cleanliness and that employees are abiding by safe food-handling standards.

"Employees of another business that happens to be using the same space at different hours may not be as vigilant about food safety as the employees of the business that has a permit for the space," she added.

Food safety experts encourage potential patrons to look for a current Salt Lake County Health Department food service permit, in any signage or advertised name of the business, before placing an order.

"If they don't see one, ask if the business has a health department permit; if it does not — don't eat there," a portion of the health department's release reads.

Further, the Salt Lake County Health Department warns food service vendors operating without a permit that doing so is not only unsafe, but it is also illegal.

"Operating without a permit isn't safe for the public, and it's not fair to the thousands of permitted food businesses in the county that are operating legally and receiving inspections," Gamble said.

Related:

KSL Investigates: How safe are food trucks? Everyone loves a good food truck, but how much do you really know about your favorite meals on wheels? As the KSL Investigators found out, they face more challenges than a brick and mortar restaurant.

The health department added: "It is a violation of Salt Lake County health regulation to sell or provide food to the public without a valid food service permit. Violating a health regulation can result in criminal and civil penalties."

Businesses in need of obtaining a valid food service permit can get assistance from the Salt Lake County Health Department's Food Protection Bureau, health department officials said.

The bureau's website, SaltLakeHealth.org/Food, provides information on the steps necessary to receive a mobile food service permit. The health department also has a website for community members to report unpermitted food stands or vendors at SaltLakeHealth.org, then click "Report a Problem."