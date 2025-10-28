Ski magazine readers ranked the 30 best resorts in the West. Here's how Utah fared

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Utah has some of the best resorts in the West, and one of the best overall might still be in northern Utah.

That's what readers of Ski magazine had to say ahead of the upcoming season, in its annual regional rankings released on Tuesday.

Snowbasin Resort came in as the third-best resort in the West, after topping the list last year. It was dethroned by Big Sky Resort in Montana, while Banff Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort in Alberta, Canada, also slipped ahead of the Weber County resort this year.

Despite the slide, the outlet called it a "crowd-pleaser" that's still considered a "hidden gem" to many of its readers even after lofty ratings over the past three years. Its terrain variety, lifts, easy parking access and guest service all received high scores.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see our guests recognize the heart and hard work that goes into making Snowbasin such a special place. ... Being ranked among the very best in the industry is an honor that reflects the commitment and passion of our entire team and community," said Davy Ratchford, general manager of Snowbasin Resort.

Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in Colorado and Grand Targhee Resort in Wyoming rounded out the Top 5 in the West, but a few other Utah resorts also ranked highly.

Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon placed sixth, receiving praise for the "best snow on the planet and terrain to match" as one of the snowiest resorts in North America, which readers say is worth the travel up the canyon. It's also home to bowls and chutes that "will test even the most confident skiers," the outlet noted.

Deer Valley Resort also landed in the Top 10, rising up from 14th the year before. Readers enjoyed its "attentive" guest service, cuisine and family options, but it received a ding for its challenges and value.

Snowbird Resort (No. 14), Solitude Mountain Resort (No. 26), Powder Mountain Resort (No. 27) and Park City Mountain (No. 30) all placed on the list, as well, meaning that nearly half of Utah's resorts cracked the list.

It was published just before Utah's 2025-26 season begins. Brian Head Resort is slated to launch the season on Nov. 7.

Utah's 15 resorts attracted 6.5 million skier visits last year, which was a 3.6% dip from the previous year but 3.3% above the state's five-year average, Ski Utah reported in June.