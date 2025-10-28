Long-stalled push to make US daylight saving time permanent hits dead end

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate briefly took up a long-stalled effort on Tuesday to make daylight saving time permanent and end the twice-yearly practice of switching clocks, but again failed to reach consensus.

Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, and other senators went to the floor on Tuesday to push for passage of the bill first unanimously approved in March 2022, but Sen. Tom Cotton said he would oppose any effort to fast-track the bill.

Congress has debated the issue for years. It held a legislative hearing earlier this year and won support from President Donald Trump for the change but does not appear any closer to agreement.

Standard time resumes on Sunday in the United States.