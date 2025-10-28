Shaquille O'Neal's custom Range Rover stolen in transport

By The Associated Press | Posted - Oct. 28, 2025 at 2:22 p.m.

 
FILE - Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the NBA Awards, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

FILE - Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the NBA Awards, Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ATLANTA — A $180,000 Range Rover customized for NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was stolen in Georgia earlier this month, and law enforcement is still on the hunt for it.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office in northeast Georgia said investigators believe the SUV was taken from a local fabrication business and brought to the metro Atlanta area last week. The car was supposed to be transported to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the basketball star to use while he was in town for a Louisiana State University game, but it never arrived, CBS News Atlanta reported.

Investigators have identified multiple potential suspects and obtained several search warrants.

A spokesperson for California-based Effortless Motors, which customized the car and has worked with O'Neal since 2023, told CBS News Atlanta that FirstLine Trucking LLC, which was responsible for transporting the car, said the company's system was hacked.

The car was being customized for O'Neal's 7'1" height, among other upgrades.

Effortless Motors is offering $10,000 for any information that could help investigators find the vehicle, news outlets reported.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  