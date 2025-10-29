New radiation therapy in New Jersey is showing promise in treating cancer in pets

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — A new type of radiation therapy is showing promise in treating cancer in pets.

The new kind of treatment places radiation directly into cancerous tumors, so there's limited damage to nearby tissue.

Anu is the Donnelly family's beloved bulldog, who has the most common form of canine skin cancer. After surgery and medications, she recently had a new kind of radiation therapy.

"It's like, very concentrated and doesn't go all over the place," Terrie Donnelly, Anu's owner, said. "It just sounded good."

They went to NorthStar VETS in Robbinsville, New Jersey, for the isoPet treatment that uses something called radio-gel.

Veterinary oncologist Diana Sanchez said the gel contains a radioactive isotope that's placed directly inside the treatment area to destroy cancerous tumors.

"The type of radiation, it's a high-energy type of radiation, but it travels a very short distance," Sanchez said. "It's delivering the radiation in a way that you can make it safe for the surrounding tissue."

Sanchez said it's safer and less invasive than traditional external-beam radiation.

For the treatment, Anu first got some light sedation, and then the radioactive gel was injected directly into the cancer tumors.

Sanchez said it's usually a one-time shot with the pet up and out, with limited side effects.

"To have the ability to have a medication that can be safe, and that can be easy, and that can be affordable and accessible for the owners, it's amazing," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said while it's still a new treatment, early indications are promising.

Donnelly is hoping this will be Anu's last, best treatment.

"We just love her," she said. "She's part of the family. I don't know what I'd do without her."

The maker of radio-gel is working to get FDA approval to begin human trials, which they hope will eventually become a new targeted radiation option.