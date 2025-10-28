7th person charged in gang-related Salt Lake shooting

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 28, 2025 at 6:36 p.m.

 
Salt Lake police say rival gang members fired two dozen rounds at two cars in May. A seventh person has now been charged in connection with the incident.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Sebastian Olmedo, 19, faces multiple felony charges tied to a gang-related shooting in May.
  • Seven individuals, including Olmedo, faces charges that include rioting and firearm discharge.
  • No injuries reported despite 24 shots fired; ongoing gang conflict cited as motive.

SALT LAKE CITY — A seventh person has now been charged in connection with a barrage of shots fired at rival gang members in a Salt Lake neighborhood in May.

Sebastian Olmedo, 19, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with rioting and 26 counts of discharge of a firearm, second-degree felonies; engaging in dangerous weapon conduct, a third-degree felony; and marijuana possession, a class B misdemeanor.

On May 25, Salt Lake police responded to a home near 1800 W. Shannon Circle on a report of a large number of shots being fired.

"Detectives believe the shooting was motivated by an ongoing conflict between rival gangs," police said just after the incident. "When rival gang associates arrived in two separate vehicles, several people ran toward them. As the vehicles drove off, multiple rounds were fired."

Investigators found surveillance video that showed a group of men in the middle of the residential circle as two cars slowly drove by. "The males are then seen running, appearing to go after the vehicle. A male voice is heard yelling in the video, 'That's them, get 'em,' as one male is seen running toward the opening of the circle while in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and shooting a large number of rounds toward both vehicles as they sped away," according to charging documents.

"A total of 26 rounds were discharged at the two vehicles, causing one of the vehicles to be shot twice as well as several bystander vehicles."

Amazingly, no one was injured.

Police arrested three people in connection with the incident in June and, later, a fourth in the same month.

A total of seven now face criminal charges.

In addition to Olmedo, Herasmo Adam Galden, 28, Bryan Jimenez Benitez, 22, Bryan Alexis Olvera Alvarez, 18, Joshua Rosas-Olvera, 24, and Jose Romero-Bojorquez, 22, have each been charged with rioting and 26 counts of discharge of a firearm, second-degree felonies. Jimenez Benitez and Olvera Alvarez also face drug-related charges.

Gerardo Bejar-Reynoso, 22, is facing charges of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.

