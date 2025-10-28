West Jordan parents, grandmother charged with abusing newborn baby

WEST JORDAN — Two West Jordan parents and a grandmother are facing criminal charges accusing them of abusing their newborn baby.

Caydin Thomas Turner, 22, Leimoani Arryana Lemau, 25, and Ana Moani Lemau, 44, were each charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with 16 counts of aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

The investigation began in June when a 2-week-old girl was taken to a local hospital and was found to have "multiple injuries, including bruises on her face, fractures on both legs, and an abnormality on her (buttocks)," according to charging documents.

Turner, the girl's father, said the girl had "experienced constipation" since birth, the charges state, but he did not have an explanation for the bruises on the infant's face.

Leimoani Lemau is the girl's mother and Ana Leamu is her grandmother. Both of them also helped watch the girl and could not account for the bruising.

When a doctor questioned the parents about the bruising on the infant's face, they claimed it may have been the result of her scratching herself. But the doctor said babies are "not capable of causing bruising like that," while also calling the bruises "weird and abnormal," charging documents state.

During a subsequent exam the next day, leg fractures were discovered, according to the charges, and during a follow-up exam two weeks later, rib fractures were discovered. The Center for Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children's Hospital determined the "injuries are consistent with inflicted trauma."