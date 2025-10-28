Utah Tech University, Utah Community Credit Union ink $7M partnership

ST. GEORGE — Four days after his inauguration, Utah Tech University President Shane Smeed on Tuesday inked the first major collaboration of his tenure, signing a "transformative" $7 million partnership with Utah Community Credit Union.

"I can't think of a better way to mark the beginning of my tenure at Utah Tech University than with the establishment of this meaningful and important partnership with UCCU," Smeed said in a statement. "This alliance is a reflection of my vision for Utah Tech to collaborate with like-minded organizations to positively impact the lives of the students and community members we both serve."

He says the partnership will provide critical support for Utah Tech's growing student body, helping fund initiatives that align with the university's mission of providing a polytechnic education.

UCCU's presence will become integrated throughout Utah Tech's campus with a goal of promoting and elevating financial wellness initiatives.

Utah Community Credit Union and Utah Tech University enter into a $7 million partnership as, from left, UCCU Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Norton, UT Vice President of Administrative Affairs Paul Morris, UT Chief Advancement Officer Lance Brown, UCCU President and CEO Justin Olson, UT President Shane B. Smeed, UCCU Vice President of Performance Marketing Richard Hirst, UCCU Associate Vice President of Digital Marketing and Strategic Alliances Jordan Perry, and UT board of trustees chair Deven Macdonald celebrate. (Photo: Utah Tech University.)

"Utah Tech University is beyond proud to partner with UCCU — an organization that shares our vision for empowering individuals through education, innovation and community engagement," Smeed said in a statement. "This partnership is not just an investment in our students' future, but a way to ensure every Trailblazer has the tools and opportunities to succeed. I am extraordinarily grateful to UCCU for their incredible commitment to student achievement and community-wide success."

More specifically, UCCU is set to open a branch in the student housing district of the campus in the coming year, offering students financial services at a location that works for them.

Additionally, a financial wellness center is being established on campus to offer financial literacy and educational opportunities for students.

"This partnership is a commitment to the financial success of every Trailblazer and this entire community," Justin Olson, president and CEO of UCCU, said in a statement. "Our credit union was founded on a college campus and our roots in higher education run deep. We're thrilled and honored to join Utah Tech in building a bright future where education and financial strength go hand in hand.