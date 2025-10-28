Avoid real horror stories with a safe Halloween, UHP says

MURRAY — The state is hoping all the scares and spooky scenes this Halloween are in good fun and not the result of a real horror story.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety issued their annual reminder for families and trick-or-treaters to be safe on Friday, as well as a reminder for drivers to be extra attentive.

"We're nearing that time of the year where it's getting darker earlier and staying darker later. It's hard to see pedestrians when they're not wearing reflective clothing or lighting, and we've forgotten what it's like to drive when it's darker in the evenings and the mornings," said UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander. "Parents need to talk to their children about safe pedestrian habits. That's going to include using sidewalks, using crosswalks, wearing reflective clothing, wearing reflective gear on their clothing if they're not reflective."

Pedestrian safety

On Tuesday, state officials shared safety tips and displayed glow sticks, flashlights, reflective tote bags and other items that both trick-or-treaters and their parents can use to make themselves more visible when going house-to-house on Friday.

"It doesn't take much. Whether that's a glow stick, a piece of reflective gear, or something you can just add or clip to the costume. Or a light-up candy carrying bag to make sure that the kids are really visible to those drivers as they're out there trick-or-treating," said Jason Mettmann, with the Utah Highway Safety Office and Zero Fatalities group.

Reflective gear and flashlights recommended for trick-or-treaters by the Utah Department of Public Safety are on display at a Halloween safety media event on Tuesday. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

He also reminds children that they should cross the street in crosswalks or at intersections, avoid darting into roads and complete one side of the street during trick-or-treat before going to the other.

"As you're moving through the neighborhood, don't zig-zag from house to house, from one house across the street to the other house across the street. Stay on the same side of the road and find a safe place to cross, whether that's an intersection or a marked crosswalk," Mettmann said.

Driver safety

For drivers, Alexander says they need to put down all distractions such as their phones, look both ways at every intersection, make eye contact with a pedestrian to make sure everyone sees each other, and slow down at every crosswalk.

"If a car is stopped in the travel lane, don't pass that car until you know for sure why they're stopped," Mettmann said. "Be patient with pedestrians, especially during Halloween. Many young kids are trick-or-treating for the first time and are still learning how to be safe."

Related:

Taylorsville boy hit while trick-or-treating dies from injuries A 13-year-old boy hit in a crosswalk while trick-or-treating with friends Saturday has died as a result of his injuries, a Taylorsville spokeswoman announced Monday.

And because Halloween is also a popular time for adults to attend parties, state officials say there will be special DUI enforcement efforts this weekend, and they strongly encourage revelers to arrange for a sober ride ahead of time.

October is traditionally the month with the most auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah, Mettmann said. One of the most tragic incidents happened on Halloween night in 2022 when 13-year-old Karl Finch was hit and killed while he was trick-or-treating with a friend. Karl was in a crosswalk and holding a crosswalk flag when he was hit by a car with no headlights on.

Through Tuesday, there have been more than 900 auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah in 2025, resulting in 28 deaths. Over the past five years, there have been 52 auto-pedestrian crashes during the Halloween season, including five that resulted in death, according to state statistics.