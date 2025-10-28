Avoid real horror stories with a safe Halloween, UHP says

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 28, 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

 
Trick-or-treaters model what good reflective gear looks like during a Halloween safety event put on by the Utah Department of Public Safety on Tuesday. State officials provided safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers alike at the event.

Trick-or-treaters model what good reflective gear looks like during a Halloween safety event put on by the Utah Department of Public Safety on Tuesday. State officials provided safety tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers alike at the event. (Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

3 photos
Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Utah officials urge Halloween safety for trick-or-treaters and drivers this Friday.
  • Reflective gear and safe crossing practices are recommended to prevent accidents.
  • Special DUI enforcement is planned as October sees high auto-pedestrian crash rates.

MURRAY — The state is hoping all the scares and spooky scenes this Halloween are in good fun and not the result of a real horror story.

On Tuesday, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Department of Public Safety issued their annual reminder for families and trick-or-treaters to be safe on Friday, as well as a reminder for drivers to be extra attentive.

"We're nearing that time of the year where it's getting darker earlier and staying darker later. It's hard to see pedestrians when they're not wearing reflective clothing or lighting, and we've forgotten what it's like to drive when it's darker in the evenings and the mornings," said UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander. "Parents need to talk to their children about safe pedestrian habits. That's going to include using sidewalks, using crosswalks, wearing reflective clothing, wearing reflective gear on their clothing if they're not reflective."

Pedestrian safety

On Tuesday, state officials shared safety tips and displayed glow sticks, flashlights, reflective tote bags and other items that both trick-or-treaters and their parents can use to make themselves more visible when going house-to-house on Friday.

"It doesn't take much. Whether that's a glow stick, a piece of reflective gear, or something you can just add or clip to the costume. Or a light-up candy carrying bag to make sure that the kids are really visible to those drivers as they're out there trick-or-treating," said Jason Mettmann, with the Utah Highway Safety Office and Zero Fatalities group.

Reflective gear and flashlights recommended for trick-or-treaters by the Utah Department of Public Safety are on display at a Halloween safety media event on Tuesday.
Reflective gear and flashlights recommended for trick-or-treaters by the Utah Department of Public Safety are on display at a Halloween safety media event on Tuesday. (Photo: Derek Petersen, KSL-TV)

He also reminds children that they should cross the street in crosswalks or at intersections, avoid darting into roads and complete one side of the street during trick-or-treat before going to the other.

"As you're moving through the neighborhood, don't zig-zag from house to house, from one house across the street to the other house across the street. Stay on the same side of the road and find a safe place to cross, whether that's an intersection or a marked crosswalk," Mettmann said.

Driver safety

For drivers, Alexander says they need to put down all distractions such as their phones, look both ways at every intersection, make eye contact with a pedestrian to make sure everyone sees each other, and slow down at every crosswalk.

"If a car is stopped in the travel lane, don't pass that car until you know for sure why they're stopped," Mettmann said. "Be patient with pedestrians, especially during Halloween. Many young kids are trick-or-treating for the first time and are still learning how to be safe."

Related:

Taylorsville boy hit while trick-or-treating dies from injuries

A 13-year-old boy hit in a crosswalk while trick-or-treating with friends Saturday has died as a result of his injuries, a Taylorsville spokeswoman announced Monday.

And because Halloween is also a popular time for adults to attend parties, state officials say there will be special DUI enforcement efforts this weekend, and they strongly encourage revelers to arrange for a sober ride ahead of time.

October is traditionally the month with the most auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah, Mettmann said. One of the most tragic incidents happened on Halloween night in 2022 when 13-year-old Karl Finch was hit and killed while he was trick-or-treating with a friend. Karl was in a crosswalk and holding a crosswalk flag when he was hit by a car with no headlights on.

Through Tuesday, there have been more than 900 auto-pedestrian crashes in Utah in 2025, resulting in 28 deaths. Over the past five years, there have been 52 auto-pedestrian crashes during the Halloween season, including five that resulted in death, according to state statistics.

Photos

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Related stories

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

Most Viewed

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  