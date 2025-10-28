Woman killed in Tooele County crash

TOOELE — A woman was killed in a two-car collision early Tuesday in Tooele County.

Just after 6 a.m., a white Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Sheep Lane when it attempted to turn left onto state Route 112. The Malibu turned in front of a northbound pickup truck and the vehicles collided, Grantsville Police Lt. Jeff Watson said.

The passenger in the back of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not yet released her name.

The other two passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The truck driver was not taken to the hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

This story will be updated.