President Trump's granddaughter gets exemption to LPGA tournament

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

BELLEAIR, Fla. — President Donald Trump's granddaughter will be taking a detour on her way to playing college golf at the University of Miami — Kai Trump will make her LPGA Tour debut next month.

Kai Trump received a sponsor exemption Tuesday to play in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 13-16, the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule that typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.

"My dream has been to compete with the best in the world on the LPGA Tour," Trump said in a release. "This event will be an incredible experience. I look forward meeting and competing against so many of my heroes and mentors in golf as I make my LPGA Tour debut."

Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County who has committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes next year. She competes in amateur events nationally with the American Junior Golf Association and locally in Florida.

She is currently No. 461 in the AJGA Girls ranking, having played three events this year.

Trump has more than 6 million combined followers across four social media platforms and recently started an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.

"Sponsor invitations are an important way to spotlight emerging talent and bring new attention to our tournaments and the LPGA," said Ricki Lasky, the chief tour business and operations officer at the LPGA. "Kai's broad following and reach are helping introduce golf to new audiences, especially among younger fans. We're excited to see her take this next step in her journey."

The Annika already has announced WNBA star Caitlin Clark will return to play in the pro-am on Nov. 12 for the second straight year.

Nelly Korda is the defending champion.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf