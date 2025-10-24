Fire at Salt Lake truck repair shop causes $500K in damage

SALT LAKE CITY — An overnight fire that broke out in a Salt Lake truck repair shop early Friday led to estimated damages of $500,000.

The blaze occurred at the Polar Service Center, 1475 W. 2100 South.

Hannah Youell, communications manager with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, said firefighters received the first call at 12:58 a.m. She said more than 40 emergency personnel responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Youell added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

