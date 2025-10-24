Moose on the loose! Officials remove large moose from Idaho neighborhood

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

CHUBBUCK, Idaho — Officials successfully removed a moose from a Chubbuck, Idaho, neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, they were assisted by City of Chubbuck Animal Control officers and other city personnel to respond to a report of the animal in a Chubbuck neighborhood.

Fish and Game says staff were able to tranquilize the large female moose and remove it from the backyard of a home located off of Whitaker Road, south of Vern Road and west of Hiline Road.

"The moose was successfully released to a remote location with suitable moose habitat, away from people and motorists," the release says.

Idaho Fish and Game staff Erik Bartholomew (standing over tranquilized moose) and Houston Kimes (foreground) helped to relocate a moose from a Chubbuck, Idaho, neighborhood on Wednesday. (Photo: Idaho Fish and Game)

This is the second moose to be removed from a neighborhood in southeast Idaho in less than two weeks. On Oct. 10, another moose was relocated from a Blackfoot neighborhood.

"Sometimes when moose find their way into developed areas, we can wait it out and see if the animal moves back to where it came from, away from people," says Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer, Southeast Region Fish and Game in the release. "However, when moose are in the heart of neighborhoods or commercial areas near busy roads, it is sometimes necessary to relocate the animal in the interest of both public and wildlife safety."

Fish and Game reminds the public that, although they may appear awkward and clumsy, moose are strong and quick animals known to charge people and pets, especially when protecting their young.

"If you encounter moose on the trail or in your neighborhood, remember to give them plenty of space — never approach moose, and keep your pets from doing the same," the release says.