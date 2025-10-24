KSL.com Pick'em: Staff picks for Week 9 of college football

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — By now in the season, you've probably either got a good handle of these picks or you're like the rest of us and have no idea what you're doing.

Hopefully you've figured it out and doing well, because the journey continues for another week.

We start with a couple national games kicking off at 10 a.m. MDT. Saturday. And what better way than to continue the rivalry theme with a Sunshine Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State. The Jayhawks have been the better team, but none of that matters Saturday morning.

And then there's a pivotal American Conference matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications for two of the top Group of Five teams in the country. Memphis is coming off its first loss of the season to take on a South Florida team who has been great this season.

Utah State then kicks off the local games with a road tilt against a much-improved New Mexico squad. Can Bryson Barnes and the Aggies offense escape the state with a win?

Also on the road this week is BYU, who is looking to extend its undefeated streak to eight against a tough Iowa State team that is battling injuries. The Cyclones looked great to start the season but have since suffered since losing their two star corners. Can the Cougars capitalize on the momentum.

And then closing out the night is a Utah team looking to bounce back from a rivalry loss the week prior. But the team may be without its starting quarterback and looking to fill that void with a true freshman under center. Colorado is a double-digit underdog, but could a #Pac12AfterDark be in the cards for the late-night meeting?

