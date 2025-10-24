Pick Six Previews: Order to be restored as Utah rolls to victory over Colorado

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lost again to BYU, and their third straight loss is their worst streak in the rivalry since 1989-92.

The 24-21 final score stings Utah even worse considering they won most stat categories of the game. Head coach Kyle Whittingham summed it up simply but effectively: "We out-rushed them, out-threw them, out-first downed them, but we didn't score more points than they did."

That failure to convert yardage into points came in the red zone. There were three opportunities for Utah to attempt field goals, but Whittingham decided to go on fourth down each time. The Utes were denied on all three attempts and left with 0 points on those three drives.

A muffed punt in the first half shifted the momentum back to BYU. In crunch time, BYU's true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier would not be denied, and the 230-pounder used his legs to beat Utah.

The loss drops Utah to 5-2 overall; and with a second Big 12 loss, Utah needs to win out and get some help from other top contenders Cincinnati, Arizona State, Texas Tech and BYU.

First things first, they must bounce-back and get revenge on Colorado (8:15 p.m. MDT, ESPN).

Game Grader

(Opponent-adjusted statistical dominance via Pick Six Previews)

3-year average (2022-24): Utah 55.4 (23rd of 68 Power 4) | Colorado 36.9 (62nd)

2024 season: Utah 44.9 (48th) | Colorado 62.4 (19th)

2025 season: Utah 68.8 (13th) | Colorado 44.6 (54th)

My Game Grader formula is a measure of statistical dominance that adjusts for opponent strength and is a key piece of my preseason and in-season evaluation.

In my annual season preview magazine Pick Six Previews, I selected Utah to finish fourth in a wide-open Big 12 race. After their loss to Texas Tech, Utah fell out of the top 25 but have surged back up to No. 13 after consecutive blowout wins in league play (48-14 over West Virginia and 42-10 over Arizona State), and a tight loss to BYU 24-21.

Colorado had to replace Heisman winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and I projected them to fall out of the national top 40 and compete toward the bottom of the Big 12. So far, they are 3-4 with one-score losses to undefeated teams BYU and Georgia Tech.

They got a signature win by beating Iowa State 24-17 and are fresh off the bye week. Colorado checks in at No. 54 in 2025 Game Grader.

Utah with the ball

Utah offense: 36.9 points/game (20th of 136 FBS teams), 5.7 yards/carry (11th), 7.2 yards/pass (77th)

Colorado defense: 23.7 points/game (64th), 4.7 yards/carry (112th), 7.5 yards/pass (95th)

Utah's "O-block" offensive line has lived up to the preseason hype. Whittingham had called it his best offensive line he's ever coached, and so far they are one of just three lines nationally (along with Cincinnati and USC) to place in the top 10 of both my OL run push and pass protection sack rate.

Through the first six games, Utah had allowed just three sacks, but last week BYU notched three more. That should not be a concern this week, as Colorado no longer has their dominant pass rush of 2024.

Due to a mix of departures and injuries, Colorado has fallen from the top of the Big 12 all the way to No. 121 nationally in sacks. They still have six defensive linemen either out or questionable per the Thursday injury report.

Utah has a decisive advantage in the run game. The Utes average 245 rushing yards per game (No. 6), while Colorado allows 188 yards per game (No. 118). Look for a dominant rushing performance from Utah here and for Devon Dampier to play turnover-free football.

I expect less quarterback-designed runs given Dampier's injury status as "questionable," per the Thursday injury report. Whittingham called him "hobbled" and "beat up" after the BYU game.

Colorado with the ball

Colorado offense: 24.9 points/game (88th of 136), 4.3 yards/carry (69th), 7.9 yards/pass (46th)

Utah defense: 15.3 points/game (12th), 4.1 yards/carry (75th), 5.9 yards/pass (14th)

With Sanders off to the pros, Colorado signed near-five star QB Julian Lewis and landed Liberty's starter Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal. The competition led into fall camp, and then into September when coach Sanders rotated in three quarterbacks.

Now that they have settled on Salter full time, the passing offense has surged. In my opponent-adjusted passing metric, with Salter under center, Colorado is a top-15 passing attack. They reloaded at receiver and are winning one-on-one balls downfield.

Despite the loss, Utah's defense kept BYU 100 yards and 14 points under their season averages. They will be without Lander Barton for the first half after a targeting ejection, but "Sack Lake City," once again, features a top pass rusher. John Henry Daley has nine sacks already, which is good for second nationally, behind only Texas Tech's David Bailey (10.5).

Game prediction

Utah had won seven straight over Colorado, and 11-of-12, until the Buffaloes landed a win last November. It took Colorado's best team in decades against Utah's worst team in decades.

The order will be restored to this rivalry, with Utah back as a Big 12 contender with a powerful rushing attack and the usual tough defense.

Since 2022, Utah is 12-7 (.632) ATS as the home favorite while Colorado is just 5-11 (.312) as the road underdog. Look for both trends to continue Saturday night in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah 34 | Colorado 16