'Accidental discharge' of gun leaves competitor injured during Hurricane shooting competition

By Curtis Booker, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 23, 2025 at 10:46 p.m.

 
A person was temporarily hospitalized after an accidental shooting during a gun competition in Hurricane, Washington County, on Thursday.

(bluraz, Adobe Stock)

HURRICANE, Washington County — A competitor suffered injuries during the Race Gun Nationals in southern Utah Thursday, due to what event organizers described as an "accidental discharge."

Officials with the United States Practical Shooting Association said its range officers, volunteers and staff responded to the incident at the competition in Hurricane, Washington County, providing first aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene. The person, whose gender or age was not disclosed by the organization, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

The association did not say where the person was shot.

"All established range and safety procedures were in place and followed," a statement from event organizers says. "The swift and professional response from our staff and volunteers ensured the best possible outcome in an unfortunate situation. USPSA will remain in contact with the competitor throughout his recovery."

The Race Gun Nationals is set to take place in Hurricane from Friday through Sunday. Organizers did not indicate whether Thursday's incident would have any impact on the event.

No one else was harmed, the organization said.

Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.com.

