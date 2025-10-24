Idaho hunter shoots grizzly bear in self-defense near Island Park, Idaho

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — On Saturday morning, a big game hunter shot and killed a male grizzly bear in self-defense, according to a statement from the Idaho Fish and Game.

The bear charged the man from a short distance while the man was hunting in the North Antelope flats area of Island Park on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

The hunter was hiking through thick timber when the grizzly came out of the brush, charging directly toward him, wildlife officials said. The man used the hunting rifle he was carrying to shoot the bear, killing it before contact was made.

The man called the Fremont County Sheriff's Office as soon as he was able to report the incident, wildlife officials said.

Idaho Fish and Game was notified and immediately responded to the report, according to the prepared statement released to EastIdahoNews.com.

"After conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the hunter acted in self-defense as he was being charged by a bear from a close distance," officials stated.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law, and Fish and Game reminds hunters that grizzly bears may be encountered in the Greater Yellowstone area and parts of northern Idaho. Grizzly bears also occasionally visit as far south as the Grangeville area and into the Salmon Region in central Idaho.

Reminders when hunting in grizzly country