Lagoon to retire Jet Star 2 roller coaster after 49 years

By Tim Vandenack, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 23, 2025 at 1:09 p.m.

 
Jet Star 2 made its debut at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington in 1976 and will be retired at the end of the 2025 season. Lagoon officials say "a worthy successor" to the ride is in the works.

Jet Star 2 made its debut at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington in 1976 and will be retired at the end of the 2025 season. Lagoon officials say "a worthy successor" to the ride is in the works. (Lagoon Amusement Park)

FARMINGTON — Jet Star 2, one of the many roller coasters at Lagoon Amusement Park, is leaving after 49 years.

"While it is still a popular attraction, the time has come to make the bittersweet decision to retire it at the end of the 2025 season," Adam Leishman, a Lagoon spokesman, said Thursday. The 1,900-foot roller coaster made its debut at the Farmington amusement park in 1976, following a stint at Expo '74, the world's fair held in Spokane, Washington, in 1974.

Lagoon officials aren't saying what will take the place of Jet Star 2, located on the north end of the park, but it's to be dismantled sometime after the amusement park closes for the season on Nov. 9.

"We are still waiting to make an official announcement on what will be replacing the ride," Leishman said. A Lagoon social media post from Wednesday says "a worthy successor" is in the works.

Separately, Lagoon officials announced earlier this month that a new ride would be coming to Lagoon next year, the Nutcracker, a 105-foot-tall ride that will swing riders up to 150 feet in the air.

The Jet Star 2 hauls riders up in a spiral along a steel track. "From that point, the cars cascade down and around the track at varying angles," reads a description of the 90-second ride on the Lagoon website.

Wednesday's announcement says Jet Star 2 has been one of Lagoon's most popular rides, providing "a generation of thrills."

Tim Vandenack

