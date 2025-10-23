2 members leave popular local National Parks band

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Popular local band the National Parks announced its four-member band would be continuing as just a musical duo.

"After 10 years of sharing music, shows, and memories side by side, this chapter of the National Parks as a four-piece has come to an end. We are deeply grateful for everything we've built together and for all the love you've given us along the way," the band posted on social media Wednesday.

Brady Parks, Sydney Macfarlane, Cam Brannelly and Megan Taylor Parks make up the band that was formed in 2013 in Provo. The National Parks performed the national anthem at the Salt Lake Bees' grand opening of the team's new stadium in South Jordan in April.

In the Wednesday post, the band said, "This isn't easy to say," but Macfarlane and Brannelly will no longer be part of the band moving forward. Husband and wife Brady and Megan Parks will continue the band as just a musical duo. The band did not specify why the split was occurring.

"Syd and Cam's impact on this band has been immeasurable, and we'll always carry with us what they brought to this journey and the bond we've made throughout the years."

Macfarlane posted on her own social media page saying it has been "an emotional and unexpected few months."

"After 14 years, I am no longer a part of the National Parks band ... but one thing remains — music has always been a constant for me through all the highs and lows. It's healed me, shaped me and brought light into my life. I will cherish the good times and the way this season of my life has made me who I am today," she said.

Macfarlane thanked her family and friends for getting her through the difficulties of life, specifically calling out her husband, children and Brannelly as her "protectors and heroes in the highest sense of the word."

"What a miracle, to be surrounded by those who see you, willing to sacrifice their own time, energy and pride on your behalf, and knowing you are worthy of it. And who also find joy in your personal happiness," she said. "Although I'm not sure what's next, I'm hopeful that the best is yet to come. If you have ever felt something similar, I hope you find comfort in knowing you're not alone, and are always welcome here in this space with me."

Brannelly also posted about leaving the band.

"Being in The National Parks had a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and your support kept me going through it all. While unexpected, this feels like the right direction. I'm not yet sure what my future music career holds and that's both anxiety-inducing and exciting," he said.

He specifically mentioned Macfarlane, saying she's been a great support and "we've stuck together through this process."

"During times where I would feel things weren't always going as well as I'd hoped, my dad would tell me, 'Even if the band ceased to exist tomorrow, you have already touched so many lives, including your family's, and brought joy to so many people.' So I lean on that as I start the next chapter," Brannelly said.

Fans on social media have expressed disappointment at the split, with many saying the band will never be the same without Macfarlane and Brannelly.

On Sept. 8, the band posted that it would be part of the Moon River at Sea music festival. One Instagram comment on that post voiced frustration at buying a ticket, thinking they get to see the whole band, but now knowing it will only be half of the members, calling it "shady work" and "alienating fans in the middle of a tour."

The National Parks headlined the Vivint Arena in March 2021, as the arena's first concert post-pandemic. The band is slated to perform again in the Delta Center on Nov. 15 as part of Ben Rector's "The Richest Man In The World Tour."

"Thank you for being such a beautiful part of this community — we couldn't have made it here without you. The songs, the stories and the connection we've built together are still here, and we can't wait to share what's next," the band's post said.