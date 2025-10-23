Vance says Israeli vote on West Bank annexation was an 'insult,' opposed by Trump

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

JERUSALEM — Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that President Donald Trump would oppose Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank and it would not happen, suggesting a move by Israeli lawmakers toward that end looked like a stupid "political stunt."

A bill applying Israeli law to the West Bank, a move tantamount to annexation of a territory that Palestinians seek for part of a future independent state, won preliminary approval from Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday.

Asked by reporters about the vote, Vance said: "If it was a political stunt, it is a very stupid one, and I personally take some insult to it."

Vance spoke after Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that steps toward annexing the territory, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war, could endanger Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, which has yielded a shaky ceasefire so far. The two were part of a parade of senior officials who flew to Israel this week.

"The West Bank is not going to be annexed by Israel. The policy of President Trump is that the West Bank will not be annexed. This will always be our policy," Vance said at the end of a two-day visit to Israel.

Opposition sponsored vote

The vote was sponsored by an opposition lawmaker who until recently was in the ruling right-wing coalition, and backed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The reading passed by a vote of 25-24 out of 120 lawmakers. It was the first of four votes needed to pass the law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later said that the vote was a "deliberate political provocation" that aimed to sow division during Vance's visit.

Netanyahu's Likud party did not vote for the bill, it said, adding that without its support, attempts to legislate the annexation of the West Bank were "unlikely to go anywhere."

A member of the Israeli force stands guard during the olive harvest near Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Thursday. Vice President JD Vance said that President Donald Trump opposed annexation of the West Bank, calling it a "political stunt." (Photo: Mussa Qawasma, Reuters)

The U.S. has long been Israel's most powerful and staunch major power ally, and the Trump administration is particularly close to Israel with considerable sway over its leadership.

Netanyahu has repeatedly ruled out Palestinian statehood. His cabinet has considered the idea of annexation as a response to major Western allies recently recognizing a Palestinian state to put pressure on Israel to stop its devastating war in Gaza, but appeared to shelve it after Trump objected last month.

Senior White House officials and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner have been visiting Israel seeking to keep alive the 13-day-old truce between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants after two years of war that have upended the Middle East.

"No one's under any illusions," Rubio told reporters after meeting with Netanyahu. "We feel confident and positive about the progress that's being made. We're clear-eyed about the challenges too, but the president has made this a top priority."

The State Department said earlier that Rubio was visiting Israel to support the implementation of Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, which envisages eventual reconstruction and stable governance in the enclave along with possible steps toward Palestinian statehood.

Vance told reporters at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport that he "feels pretty good" about the Gaza ceasefire after holding talks with Netanyahu, other senior officials and the military.

Israel and Hamas have reiterated their commitment to the U.S.-mediated ceasefire while trading accusations of repeated violations since it took effect on Oct. 10.

The deal has so far seen the release of hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a handover of bodies of some deceased hostages and a partial pullout of Israeli troops.

West Bank settlements

There are hundreds of thousands of people living in Jewish settlements across the West Bank. The United Nations and much of the international community consider the settlements illegal under international law.

Israel's government cites biblical and historical connections to the West Bank, territory that it regards as disputed, and opposes any steps toward Palestinian statehood.

The settlements are a highly volatile issue that has for decades loomed as a major obstacle to Middle East peace, as they fragment territory Palestinians want for a viable state.

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and 13 other Muslim-majority nations condemned preliminary approval of the bill, as did the key multilateral organizations that represent Arab states and Muslim nations.

Trump hopes his Gaza plan will deliver stability across the Middle East and widen normalization deals known as the Abraham Accords between Israel and Arab states, such as the United Arab Emirates, to include regional power Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has repeatedly said it would not strike a deal with Israel without the formation of a Palestinian state.

