Man rescued after falling more than 40 feet in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK — A 37-year-old man was rescued after falling more than 40 feet in American Fork Canyon on Wednesday.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Ormond said two rock climbers collided with one another, resulting in one taking a tumble.

The sheriff's office said a group of four climbers was above the Little Mill campground. As the man was packing up his belongings on a cliff, one of his friends— who was still coming down from above — pushed off the wall and bumped him. That knocked him off the cliff, sending him plummeting 40 to 50 feet.

The incident prompted search-and-rescue efforts at about 7:30 p.m.

Officials said when they reached the man, he was conscious and talking, but it took a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter to hoist him off the mountain.

The sheriff's office said the man was taken to the Timpanogos Cave visitor center and was eventually transported to a nearby hospital.

The man's condition was unknown on Wednesday night.