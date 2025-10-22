South Jordan business evacuated while police investigate 'novelty' grenade nearby

SOUTH JORDAN — Police evacuated an area near City Hall Wednesday evening as they investigated a device that turned out to be a "novelty" faux grenade.

South Jordan police officer Shaun Becker said a man called police, concerned he had a device in his vehicle that he believed was an explosive. Becker did not say how the device ended up in the man's car.

South Jordan police on Wednesday investige a situation near City Hall. (Photo: Andrew Adams, KSL-TV)

Police convinced him to drive to a parking lot, where they could look and assess the device.

The incident prompted a police presence for a time, as South Jordan police and the Unified Police Department bomb squad were on scene.

A KSL viewer sent in a photo of what appeared to be a bomb robot in a nearby parking lot.

A bomb robot is seen as police investigate what was believed to be a bomb inside of a car in South Jordan Wednesday. (Photo: Denise Anderson Sherer)

Becker confirmed that police evacuated Pie Pizzeria in South Jordan and the nearby area, including the library.

Authorities determined it was a "novelty grenade" and not an explosive device.