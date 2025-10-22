South Jordan business evacuated while police investigate 'novelty' grenade nearby

SOUTH JORDAN — Police evacuated an area near City Hall Wednesday evening as they investigated a device that turned out to be a "novelty" faux grenade.
South Jordan police officer Shaun Becker said a man called police, concerned he had a device in his vehicle that he believed was an explosive. Becker did not say how the device ended up in the man's car.
Police convinced him to drive to a parking lot, where they could look and assess the device.
The incident prompted a police presence for a time, as South Jordan police and the Unified Police Department bomb squad were on scene.
A KSL viewer sent in a photo of what appeared to be a bomb robot in a nearby parking lot.
Becker confirmed that police evacuated Pie Pizzeria in South Jordan and the nearby area, including the library.
Authorities determined it was a "novelty grenade" and not an explosive device.