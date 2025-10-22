Florida man charged with manslaughter in 2023 fatal Utah crash

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 22, 2025 at 4:32 p.m.

 
A Florida man who police say caused a fatal crash in Tooele County nearly two years ago was charged Wednesday with manslaughter.

TOOELE — A Florida man is facing a criminal charge stemming from a crash nearly two years ago on I-80 in Tooele County that resulted in a death.

Yuchan Fan, 35, of Gainesville, Florida, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Fan "recklessly drove a vehicle at 111 mph in an 80 mph zone on I-80 in Tooele County, and he side-swiped another vehicle, causing that vehicle to roll over and crash, and the driver of that other vehicle died as a result of the accident," according to charging documents.

Michael Joseph Martinez, 63, of Tooele, died a week later, according to his obituary.

Several of Martinez's co-workers "stopped to assist in the auto accident. By saving his life, you gave us one more week with Mike and a chance to say goodbye. Mike was an organ donor, by saving him, you saved so many more lives," the obituary states.

Additional information about the crash or why it took two years for charges to be filed was not immediately available.

Pat Reavy interned with KSL NewsRadio in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL NewsRadio, Deseret News or KSL.com since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

