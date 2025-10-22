'The way we treat one another matters,' Salt Lake County pledges to combat hate

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says hate can be "intoxicating" and "addictive."

"Hate is emotional. It is visceral. You can feel it," he said.

And if left unchecked, hate can turn into violence.

That's why on Wednesday, Gill, along with Salt Lake County's mayor, sheriff, council members, and representatives from other local, state and federal agencies, along with members of different religious faiths, all stood side-by-side to read a proclamation declaring Oct. 20-24 as United Against Hate Week in Salt Lake County.

"This week is about standing united to say that hate and biases have no place in our county. Across the country and here at home, we've seen how political tension and social tension can fuel hostility and acts of hate," said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

The proclamation calls on "all residents to work together to ensure Salt Lake County residents are not subjected to hate crimes or hate-related conduct" as county leaders pledged to "add our voice to (the) growing call for peace, healing and unity."

"The way we treat one another matters," the proclamation stated.

But in order to combat hate, the county says it needs all residents to get on board with the idea.

"Combating hate is not only reactive, it's proactive. The strongest defense is our connection," said Liz Page, associate director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah.

Salt Lake County Council Chairwoman Dea Theodore says combating hate can start by reaffirming the message with children.

"When we can teach them that hate has no place in our community or schools, even, it really sends a profound message," she said.

But when hate happens, it needs to be reported, according to the sheriff.

"The public is so far still failing to report potential offenders in time, from making the progression from anger to hate, and from hate to violence. We need everyone's help to do that," said Jay Jacobson, with the United Jewish Federation's Community Partners Against Hate group.

In addition to speaking out against the traditional forms of hate crimes, several speakers on Wednesday also noted the tension happening in the nation due to political divisiveness.

"Hate can manifest itself in various expressions. It can be racism, it can be homophobia, it can be anti-religious, it can be also political," Gill said.

The DA said hate has worked its way into political dialogue, which is why it's important for Salt Lake County to lead by example.

"We have to demonstrate that we can cooperate and work together. It's not about compromising on your differences and principles; it is about civility. It is about not escalating it into that division. Hate requires us to be divided against each other, the things that we do, to be isolated. And I think what we're hopefully demonstrating today is that even our political differences are minor differences, and they should not lead to the type of polarization that we're seeing on the macro level."

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson concurred that she sees the "very aggressive stance from this federal government" on both sides of the political aisle and uses it to remember the lessons taught to her as a child.

"I've become more aware in recent years due to the divisive political climate that's playing itself out in devastating ways to be more careful about my behavior," she said. "I think to myself, 'Channel your inner Ted Wilson,' my father, who was respected throughout his career and up until the time he died, to being somebody who always listened and was always gracious.

"We were taught things as kids about being kind and accepting. Those are values that are taught in school. ... We need to remember that as adults."