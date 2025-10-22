Numerous Día de los Muertos events planned around Utah, including one to honor late pets

SALT LAKE CITY — As Día de los Muertos approaches, those wanting to remember loved ones who have died won't be restricted to parents, grandparents, siblings, children and other humans.

Among the varied activities in the works, the Humane Society of Utah for the first time has created an ofrenda so pet owners can honor and remember their late dogs, cats and other critters. Ofrendas, or altars, are a central element of Dia de los Muertos, meant to hold photos and other mementos of dead loved ones as a way of honoring them.

"A lot of people consider their pets part of their family," said Guinn Shuster, spokeswoman for the Humane Society. "This is a way to celebrate them after they have passed."

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, is deeply rooted in Mexico, though it is increasingly celebrated in the United States as well. It's typically celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2 as a way of remembering dead relatives and friends, and many activities are slated around Utah. Here's a rundown:

Humane Society of Utah: The Murray-based organization, which houses and helps stray and homeless animals, installed its ofrenda on Wednesday, and visitors are invited to place photos of their late pets on it. The ofrenda will stay up until Nov. 2.

"Everyone is welcome to stop by, add a photo and take a moment to reflect on the loved ones who left their paw prints on our hearts," reads a social media post about the plans. The organization is located at 4242 S. Commerce Drive in Murray.

Cultura and Craft: Cultura and Craft, teaming with the city of Ogden and Weber State University, is holding a free event on Saturday from 1-7 p.m. at Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave. in Ogden. "There will be a craft market, live music, dancers, car show, food, community altar and more," reads promotional material for the event.

Numerous events are planned around Utah, most on Nov. 1, to mark Día de los Muertos. The photo comes from a prior year's event at the St. George Museum of Art in St. George. (Photo: St. George Museum of Art)

Eternamente: Covey Center for the Arts at 425 W. Center Street in Provo will host a ticketed event on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m., Eternamente: A Día de los Muertos Spectacular. It will feature music, dancing and storytelling "woven together into an homage to Mexico's cultural roots." Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande are helping put it on.

Millcreek Common: The city of Millcreek will host a pair of events at Millcreek Common, 1354 E. Chambers Ave. An Evening with La Catrina, ticketed but free, is set for Oct. 30, with shows at 6 and 7 p.m. It will feature people dressed as La Catrina, the skeletal female figure representative of Día de los Muertos, walking down a runway. A Dia de los Muertos celebration will be held Nov. 1 from 5-10 p.m.

Kearns Oquirrh Parks Fitness Center: The parks and recreation district will host an event on Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m. with crafts for kids, food trucks, live entertainment and more. It'll be held in the fitness center gymnasium at 5624 S. Cougar Lane in Kearns.

Oaxaca en Utah: Oaxaca en Utah, a cultural group focused on the Mexican state of Oaxaca, is teaming with Myers Mortuary to hold a free event at Evergreen Memorial Park, a cemetery at 100 N. Monroe Blvd. in Ogden, on Nov. 1 from 4-9 p.m. An ofrenda will be on display and other planned activities include a procession, mariachi music, dancing, face painting and more.

"Join us as we remember and honor our deceased loved ones!" reads promotional material for the event.

St. George Museum of Art: The city-owned museum at 47 E. 200 North in St. George is hosting a free event on Nov. 1 from 5-8 p.m. that will feature Day of the Dead-themed artwork, music, crafts and more.

Elevate Utah: Elevate Utah, a Provo-based advocacy group for "low-income and marginalized communities," is hosting a free event on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Orem Public Library, 58 N. State.

Utah Cultural Celebration Center: The center is hosting a ticketed event on Nov. 1 from noon-6 p.m. at its facility at 1355 W. 3100 South in West Valley City. It will feature traditional Mexican dancing and musical performances, traditional food, hands-on activities and more.

Museum of Peoples and Cultures: The Brigham Young University museum at 2201 N. Canyon Road in Provo is hosting a ticketed but free event on Nov. 1 from 6-9 p.m.