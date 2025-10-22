The Utah Checkdown podcast: Dampier's health, the nuances of Utah's FG situation

SALT LAKE CITY — The name of the game is moving on for Utah football.

But there's still some holdover from the rivalry game, including a little more context into why Kyle Whittingham was so insistent on using analytics on fourth downs.

Host Josh Furlong jumps into the nuances of Utah's fourth-down frustrations, as well as looking at the Devon Dampier situation and what his status is moving forward..

He's also joined by Colorado beat writer Brian Howell to preview the upcoming game. The two teams are entering the week from different vantage points, but it proves to be a pivotal game for the Utes.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

